Zelensyy's asks and what aid he's received from the world so far

By Andrew Dorn
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq1q1_0ehSFg3R00

( NewsNation ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s impassioned speech before the U.S. Congress Wednesday was the latest in a series of speeches he’s delivered to the governments of allied states, asking for aid since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago.

As Zelenskyy made his pleas for help, he used a consistent tactic: Arouse sympathies by invoking the histories and heroes of the countries he’s appealing to.

  • In his speech to American lawmakers Wednesday, he talked of Pearl Harbor and 9/11. He also paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and alluded to Mt. Rushmore as a symbol of patriotism.
  • While addressing the Canadian parliament, Zelenskyy drew parallels to the attack on his country with the idea of an attack on Canada’s CN Tower
  • While speaking to lawmakers in the United Kingdom, he invoked Winston Churchill and William Shakespeare

So how have countries around the world responded to Zelenskyy’s requests for help? Here’s a breakdown of what he asked for and what he’s received so far:

‘I have a need’: All the things Zelenskyy asked of Congress
united states

What Zelenskyy asked for on Wednesday:

  • A no-fly zone over Ukraine
  • Aircraft to fight the Russian air force
  • Sanctions against Russian members of parliament that have supported the war
  • Asked that all American companies leave the Russian market
  • Called for the closure of American ports to all Russian imports and goods

How the U.S. responded:

  • On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine. The new funding brings the total support to Ukraine over the past week to more than $1 billion. About $186 million has been earmarked to help the more than 3 million refugees who’ve fled Ukraine since the invasion began three weeks ago. The new package will also provide more weapons to the country, including:
    • 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems
    • 9,000 anti-armor systems, including 2,000 Javelin systems
    • 7,000 small-arm machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers
    • 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems
    • 20 million rounds of ammunition
    • 25,000 sets of body armor and 25,000 helmets
  • The U.S. and other Western allies have not imposed a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace, fearing that it could escalate tensions and lead to war. A no-fly zone would require NATO allies to shoot down any Russian aircraft over Ukraine.
  • Last week, the Pentagon rejected Poland’s offer to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine due to the possibility the move could draw NATO into the conflict.

What the U.S. has done so far:

  • Sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry and blocked certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.
  • Provided Ukraine with weapons and U.S. intelligence , including: Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-armor systems, Mi-17 helicopters, patrol boats and other equipment and weaponry.
  • Banned all Russian oil imports and U.S. investments in Russian energy sector.
  • Targeted Russian oligarchs and their family members , seizing assets and prohibiting them from doing business in the U.S.
  • Banned exports of luxury goods to Russia.
  • Banned U.S. import of goods from multiple sectors of Russia including seafood, vodka and non-industrial diamonds.
  • Banned all Russian aircraft from U.S. airspace .
  • Revoked Russia’s “most-favored nation status,” denying Russia the benefits of membership in the World Trade Organization.
  • Congress passed $13.6 billion spending bill to fund additional support for Ukraine.
  • 162 different Russian-based individuals or entities have been sanctioned in just the U.S.
  • Dozens of U.S. companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Apple, Microsoft and others have suspended business operations in Russia.
canada

Zelenskyy urged Canadian parliamentarians Tuesday to expand their efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. He specifically called for additional sanctions and the implementation of a no-fly zone over his country.

What Zelenskyy asked for on Tuesday:

“We are asking for more of your leadership, and please take more, greater part in these efforts, Justin (Trudeau) and all of our friends of Ukraine, all friends of the truth. Please understand how important it is for us to close our airspace from Russian missiles and Russian aircraft…I hope you can increase your efforts, you can increase sanctions so they (Russia) will not have a single dollar to fund their war effort. Commercial entities should not be working in Russia.”

What Canada has done so far:

  • Sanctioned nearly 500 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, according to the government . The list includes Russian politicians, military leaders, oligarchs, energy executives and others.
  • Banned Russian oil imports.
  • Closed Canadian airspace to Russian aircraft.
  • Provided Ukraine with tens of millions of dollars in military equipment, including helmets, body armor, gas masks and night vision gear. Canada has also sent weapons including anti-tank systems, rockets, handguns, machine guns and ammunition, according to CBC .
  • Removed Russia and Belarus from “most-favored nation” list. Russian exports now subjected to 35% tariffs.
  • Joined other G7 nations blocking Russia from obtaining financing from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
  • Barred dozens of Russian companies and government entities from receiving defense equipment and supplies.
  • Supported the removal of Russia from SWIFT, the digital payment system that links banks internationally.
  • Prohibited ships linked to Russia from docking in Canada or passing through Canadian waters.
united kingdom

Last week, the Ukrainian president addressed members of the U.K. House of Commons, the lower house of British parliament, asking for additional support from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Echoing the words of one of Great Britain’s most celebrated wartime prime ministers, Winston Churchill, Zelenskyy vowed to “fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”

What Zelenskyy asked for:

“Please increase the pressure of sanctions against (Russia), please recognize this country as a terrorist state and please make sure our Ukrainian skies are safe.”

How the UK responded:

  • Britain announced additional sanctions against 386 members of the Russian Duma, the lower house of Russian Parliament, specifically targeting those who voted for independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are part of Ukraine. Those listed can no longer travel to Britain, access assets there or do business in the UK.
  • The UK vowed to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, according to the government .
  • Britain imposed additional import tariffs of 35% on Russian and Belarussian products including vodka.
  • Britain removed Russia and Belarus from the “Most Favored Nation” list, which allows it to raise tariffs without changing the tariffs that apply to other countries.

What the UK has done so far:

  • Cut off Russian oil imports with plans to phase out Russian oil entirely .
  • Sanctioned a host of Russian banks and businesses , curtailing more than $330 million worth of Russian economic activity, according to the government.
  • Provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine totaling more than $500 million.
  • Supplied Ukraine with defensive weapons, including more than 3,600 anti-tank missiles.
  • Imposed sanctions against numerous Russian oligarchs and their family members, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
  • Passed new laws that will enable faster crackdown on Russian dirty money.
  • Private companies like British Petroleum and Jaguar Land Rover are just a few of the corporations based in the UK that have suspended business operations in Russia.
