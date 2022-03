The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, Centre County, has several events planned for the public during the remainder of March. Scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday is “Exploring the Armor.” Take a private history tour of the outside tracked vehicles. The two-hour tour will begin in the museum theater. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. Admission to event is $15 ($5 with a museum membership.) Pre-registration to attend the event is required for each individual attendee. Event attendance is limited. You can register at this link.

BOALSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO