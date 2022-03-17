Giants sign Joc Pederson to one-year deal

Joc Pederson is coming home.

The Palo Alto native is signing with the Giants on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The left-handed-hitting slugger split last season between the Cubs and Braves, eventually winning a World Series title in Atlanta -- his second consecutive championship after winning it all with the Dodgers in 2020.

Giants shortstop and fellow Bay Area kid Brandon Crawford welcomed the news on Twitter.

"Bozo coming home," he joked.

Pederson, who turns 30 next month, has hit .232/.332/.462 with 148 home runs in parts of eight seasons, all of which were spent with Los Angeles prior to last year.

But the outfielder has fared much better against right-handers than lefties throughout his career, hitting a respectable .237/.341/.490 with all but 11 of his homers coming against righties.

In San Francisco, Pederson will presumably share left-field and DH duties with lefty killer Darin Ruf, in what could shape up to be something of a platoon situation. Pederson also has some experience at first base.

The 2015 All-Star's pop was on display for the Braves in the postseason, when he clubbed three home runs with nine RBIs. He was especially hot in limited action in the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, going 3-for-7 with two homers and five RBIs.

He became something of a fan favorite in Atlanta during the title run for his carefree attitude and for wearing a pearl necklace for no apparent reason .