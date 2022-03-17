ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King Center in Pasco to be awarded $3m in federal funding

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
 1 day ago
PASCO, Wash. — The Martin Luther King Community Center in east Pasco is getting a $3,000,000 dollar upgrade, thanks to congressionally directed funding.

Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) helped lead efforts to bring millions of dollars toward developing projects and facilities across the state that support families and children.

Currently. the MLKCC is “a 22,200 square foot facility featuring a gymnasium, game area, homework center, and a weight and fitness room,” according to the city of Pasco.

With the additional funds, the center will be able to “provide accessible classrooms, meeting spaces, a gymnasium, and a business development center,” a news release said.

“When you talk about the community that the facility serves it really is some of our most vulnerable minority communities,” said Pasco Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Maloney.

The current building was made in 1976. It became the center in the ’90s so “money for rehabilitation and expansion has been a long time coming,” Sen. Murray said.

“[The funding] makes such an enormous difference on the project and for the users of the MLK center. It essentially allows for a significant expansion at the center rather than just a modest renovation,” said Dave Zabell, the city manager for Pasco. “We’re working with Mid-Columbia libraries who have taken a renewed interest in that part of town and an opportunity at this facility to maybe expand their footprint in East Pasco with a branch.”

Officials said they are hoping to have a grand opening of the new and updated building in 2024.

The MLKCC is located at 205 S. Wehe in Pasco.

For a full list of Washington programs and facilities that are receiving funding, click here.

