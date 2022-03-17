Big Dance: How the Tigers are using the AAC Tournament loss as motivation

PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — What a turnaround for the tigers in the last couples of days, leaving Fort Worth late Sunday night and spending most of Tuesday flying here to Portland.

But the Tigers looked pumped and refreshed during practice, ready to shake off that AAC Conference Tournament loss — a loss they feel will fuel their momentum to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

“We got this opportunity to play in the tournament, and so God just blessed us with another situation that we can seize the moment,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “So, we’re very excited we’re coming in very motivated. We want to make some noise and show the world that even though we finished the season like that we can still make something happen.”

“You’ve got to look at everything like a blessing,” Tigers veteran guard Alex Lomax said. “The season still going on. We’re in the biggest tournament in the country right now. We’ve got a chance to do something special. The last game was an L so it’s still on our mindset real heavy. We want to come in and try to change that and just go harder.”

Tip for the Tigers match up against Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for 12:45 CST at Moda Center in Portland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.