ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Good luck with that’: Governor responds to Russian lawmaker demanding US give back Alaska

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLCNh_0ehSDOI300

(NEXSTAR) – A Russian lawmaker has reportedly demanded America return Alaska to his country amid U.S.-led sanctions against Russia. He also asked for Fort Ross, located in California, as part of his requested “return of all Russian properties.”

Speaking on an evening talk show Sunday, Oleg Matveychev, a member of the Russian parliament, listed off his country’s future demands, The Daily Beast reports .

“We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,” Matveychev reportedly said. “The return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on.”

What is a no-fly zone, and how would it benefit Ukraine?

When asked if that included Alaska and Fort Ross, Matveychev agreed.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy responded to Matveychev’s comments, saying, “Good luck with that!”

“Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently,” Dunleavy wrote on Twitter .

Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski echoed Dunleavy, tweeting a GIF saying her state returning to Russia would “never, ever, ever happen!”

According to the Alaska Public Lands Information Centers , a Russian expedition arrived in Alaska in 1741, thousands of years after scientists say the first people came after crossing the Bering Land Bridge. In April 1867, the United States purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million in gold.

‘I have a need’: All the things Zelenskyy asked of Congress

Fort Ross, about 90 miles north of San Francisco, was home to a Russian-American Company settlement between 1812 and 1841, according to a description of the now-historic state park’s webpage . It was later sold off after officials decided to leave the colony.

The U.S. is among more than 30 countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of Western businesses have also changed their dealings with Russia, causing an even greater economic strain on the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Russia reveals familiar logo of McDonald’s replacement ‘Uncle Vanya’

RUSSIA, (WTVO) — The Russian Federation has filed a trademark registration for a domestic fast-food brand, which looks very familiar to that of the fast-food giant. According to Ukrainian news agency Nexta, a group of Russian businessmen is behind the “Uncle Vanya” company, which is set to replace McDonald’s after its locations there were closed […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
California Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missionaries flee home in Ukraine for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A missionary couple forced to evacuate from Ukraine is back in Rockford. Garrett and Cassie Speck say it was hard to leave a place they considered home, but when they heard the bombs and air raid sirens, they knew it was time to go. “Our faith has sustained us, through all […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Over 200 new U.S. citizens sworn in in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a special day Wednesday for over 200 people and their families. They were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Wednesday morning. They came from 48 different countries and have spent years working to obtain the status of a U.S. citizen. Some have lived here […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Public Media#Ukraine#Reparations#Russian#Nexstar#Alaskans#Twitter#Republican#Gif
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

NATO leader rules out no-fly zone over Ukraine

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has categorically ruled out any role for the military organization in setting up and policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian airstrikes. Stoltenberg says “NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the air space over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cheri Bustos reacts to Zelenskyy’s Congress address

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Congresswoman Cheri Bustos was among those to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday morning. Bustos said that his address brought tears to the eyes of some in attendance. She hopes Zelenskyy’s speech can bring both sides of the aisle together. “This is a rally around the flagpole moment for, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy