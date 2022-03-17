ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento residents vote on storm drain system measure

By Eytan Wallace, Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05J41z_0ehSB4w200

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. was the deadline for Sacramento residents to send their vote-by-mail ballot measure for the storm drain system improvement.

“This is more than a flooding issue. This is a health issue. It’s a human rights issue,” said Melinda Johnson, with the Parkside Neighborhood Group.

Johnson said when the rain falls in the community and other older parts of the city, the faulty storm drains lead to flooding, and it’s more than just rainwater.

Sacramento is #2 on home sales bidding war list

When it rains, the stormwater is supposed to go inside the drain and mix with the sewage. But residents said they have seen the system fail so badly that the sewage actually comes out of the drain.

Johnsons recorded a video just after October’s “bomb cyclone” storm.

“Our neighborhood got flooded worse than it has ever been flooded before. We had homes with sewage inside the lower floor. We had cars totaled from rainwater. The neighbors were terrified,” Johnson said. “We were up to our waist in sewage water.”

She also has video of city crews arriving to clean up the mess. But after that, the neighborhood group still hired a chemistry forensics lab to take samples of what remained.

“Coliform, E. coli and strep. This is a human health crisis,” Johnson said.

For their part, city officials said they have been working to reduce flooding. As part of that effort, they put a measure on ballots mailed to residents for the special election that ends Wednesday.

If passed, homeowners would pay an additional fee of about $6 per month that would raise $15 million to $20 million each year to help repair the aging flood drain system. The city said that funding would go a long way.

“To do things like help protect homes, schools, businesses from flooding and also help protect drinking water sources like the American and Sacramento rivers,” said Carlos Eliason, with the Sacramento Department of Utilities.

Still, city officials want to make clear the measure would not make changes to the combined storm drain and sewage system mainly found in older parts of the city, like the McKinley Park neighborhood. The city said a study determined it was not feasible.

Sacramento restaurant owner donating profits to help Ukraine

“Mainly because of the cost — $2.7 billion is quite a bit of money. It would also cause a lot of inconvenience to residents and businesses. You’re potentially looking at ripping up the streets to replace an entire combined sewer system there,” Eliason said.

Johnson said she plans to vote no on the measure because it “does not do enough.”

“Yet another Band-Aid to put on our old, antiquated system that was built in the 1890s. Come on, we’re in the year 2022,” Johnson said.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Cities with the worst commutes in California

(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Strike date set for Sacramento teachers, staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association set a strike date on Thursday, in the case that no agreement is reached between the unions and the district.  The SCTA and Service Employees Union International Local 1021 authorized a strike on March 10. In a press release from the SEIU, they cited different alleged grievances […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. Sacramentans who spoke with FOX40 about the proposed rebate Wednesday night said the money is nice, but the duration of high gas prices is still a big concern.  “That’s wonderful man, we’re out here struggling,” said Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Another rockslide blocks Highway 50 traffic at Echo Summit

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another boulder blocked Highway 50 near Echo Summit Wednesday morning as crews actively work to make the roadway safer for drivers. The California Highway Patrol reported the boulder fell onto the highway just after 8 a.m., blocking both lanes. Caltrans crews were able to clear the eastbound side of the […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Gas rebate for Californians gets bipartisan support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of Democrats officially announced their effort to send $400 to all California taxpayers in response to rising gas prices.  “We are here to offer help. We are here to deliver solutions,” said Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine. Even those who don’t own or drive a car will get money sent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rising demand delays California EV rebate programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gas prices continue to climb, some drivers are looking into switching to electric cars, but affording a more expensive zero-emission vehicle can be just as difficult as paying for gas.   Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a customer who bought the one millionth electric vehicle sold in the state. Newsom said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Parkside#Ktxl#Nexstar#Stormwater
FOX40

Funnel cloud spotted over Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A funnel cloud over was spotted over Woodland Tuesday evening. The funnel-shaped cloud was seen around 5:30 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a large cloud without touching the ground. The region had some isolated […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Fairfield halfway home alarms residents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.  “We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.  Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79. Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details. Pelosi called Fazio a close friend who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Western reservoir hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Kathy Lester makes commitment to diversity as first female police chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday morning, the Sacramento Police Department held an official swearing-in ceremony for its new chief of police. Members of the police department and others gathered to formally welcome Kathy Lester as the first female police chief. Lester will be brought aboard as the 46th police chief, but she said it’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX40

Interview: Efforts to keep local roads safe on St. Patrick’s Day

The Marysville Police Department is among many planning extra patrols Thursday night looking for impaired drivers. St. Patrick’s Day means an opportunity for people to have a little green beer and a little fun, but the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving doesn’t want that fun to spill out onto the roads with bad behavior. Nationwide, […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Owner of OneSpeed, The Waterboy donating profits to Ukraine relief efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A couple of Sacramento restaurants are donating their profits to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.  Since Tuesday, OneSpeed and The Waterboy have been donating 100% of their profits to Direct Relief’s Ukraine crisis fund. According to separate Instagram posts from both restaurants, the fundraiser will conclude on Thursday.  Rick Mahan, chef and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Expect an increase in police officers for St. Patrick’s Day, agencies say

(KTXL) — Local law enforcement agencies said they’ll be on high alert for drunken drivers during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Thursday.  The Yuba City and Marysville police departments announced in separate press releases this week that patrols will be increased on St. Patrick’s Day. Yuba City police said additional officers will be out from […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy