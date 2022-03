Baker Mayfield will likely leave the Cleveland Browns soon. As it stands at noon on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns are about to start a bidding war with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers (huh, Tommy Brady scares them that bad?) for the services of Deshaun Watson. Mary Kay Cabot was the first to report (and deserves some respect) that the Browns were pursuing Watson, who is going to meet with the Browns today. You know, after he gives a deposition in his civil case where 22 women are suing him. This all but assures that Baker Mayfield is done in Cleveland, whether it’s in an eventual trade or after the year is over.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO