Baseball roundup: Magnolia blanks Rudder; Helton homers for College Park

Magnolia's Denali Rivera (6), shown here earlier this month, had a double and an RBI against Bryan Rudder on Thursday.

Magnolia took down Bryan Rudder 8-0 Wednesday afternoon in a home District 19-5 game.

Denali Rivera, Tyler Middleton and Mason Kolar each had a double and knocked runs. Kolar had a team-high two RBIs and scored a run. Kyle Beckstead also had two RBIs.

Nathan Love struck out eight in six innings with three hits allowed. Connor Pratka pitched the last inning with one strikeout and one hit.

The Bulldogs (5-8-1, 2-1) meet Rudder again on Thursday.

College Park picks up second district win

College Park edged Willis 4-2 at home Wednesday in District 13-6A.

College Park (8-5-1, 2-0) is now tied with The Woodlands for first place in the six-team league.

Harrison Helton homered for the Cavaliers and totaled three RBIs on the day. B Blanchard was 2-for-3.

Pica Balderas pitched the complete game with five strikeouts, five hits and two earned runs allowed.

For Willis (5-6, 0-2), James Davenport drove in both runs on a double. The Wildkats had five other singles.

Maddox Keo allowed two earned runs and three hits in four innings.

College Park travels to Conroe on Friday afternoon while Willis hosts Oak Ridge.

