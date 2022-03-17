ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dibT6_0ehSASgM00

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, the former star of the TV show “Empire” proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. It was unclear late Wednesday how soon he may be released.

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay back Chicago $120K

Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail. The office of the special prosecutor called the claim “factually incorrect,” in a response to the motion.

The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

The investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from his work on “Empire” to stage the attack.

Texas ‘magician’ uses quick-change trick to steal nearly $3K from Walmart

A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail, but with good behavior he could have been released in as little as 75 days. Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial.

Appellate Court Justices Thomas Hoffman and Joy Cunningham signed the order, while Justice Maureen Connors dissented.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest woman for multiple counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Division, Youth Services Division, and the Property Crimes Division collaborated with agents from the United States Postal Service to create a warrant for several charges of identity fraud against Amanah Childs. Amanah Childs, 41, stole the identities of multiple individuals and opened […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp interviews four candidates for vacant Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA job

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is a step closer to getting a permanent district attorney after the former officeholder was convicted of public corruption. Four potential candidates interviewed with Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday, multiple sources told News 3. Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Stacey Jackson, Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry, Senior […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in killing of teen at Atlanta swimming pool

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Police say they’ve arrested a suspect nearly eight months after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down at an Atlanta swimming pool. Police said late Wednesday that 19-year-old Fernando Leanthony Felton has been charged with murder. The July 24 shooting that killed Jakari Dillard led to the temporary closure and then the […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Court Orders#Chicago Police#Attorneys#Ap
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 update March 7-11

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 7-11, 2022. The ADOC reports there are not any new active COVID-19 cases among inmates. Throughout the pandemic, the department confirmed 3,067 COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 10 active cases among the inmate population. A total of 12,382 inmates […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy