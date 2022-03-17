Thomas Tuchel Reacts To Being Told No Chelsea Fans Will Be At Champions League Quarter-Final

Tuchel's conversation with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill was a tad awkward.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was not given much time to celebrate Wednesday's Champions League win at Lille.

After a 2-1 victory in France had sealed Chelsea's 4-1 aggregate win in the round of 16, Tuchel was quizzed about the off-field problems surrounding the club ahead of next month's quarter-final.

In a post-game interview, Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill asked Tuchel to comment on the news that Chelsea fans will not be able to attend future games in this season's competition.

Chelsea will discover their opponents in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

Whoever they are paired with, the Stamford Bridge leg is set to be played behind closed doors.

After being told this after Chelsea's win in Lille, Tuchel replied: "Thanks for ruining my evening. I was in such a good mood. Can we speak about it when it is confirmed?"

"It is confirmed," Cotterill hit back, to which Tuchel said: "So let's wait for the confirmation of the confirmation.

"Let's see. Today I am happy that we are in the last eight."

This came after the European Union added Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to its updated list of individuals whose assets have been frozen over their roles in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is alleged to have links to Russian president Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned by the UK government last week.

As a consequence of Abramovich's sanctions, all of his UK assets were frozen, but Chelsea FC were granted a special license to allow them to continue playing games.

One of the license's conditions is that the club cannot sell any tickets.

Season-ticket holders can still attend games, but Champions League matches are not included in their packages.

A UEFA statement on Tuesday read, as reported by football.london : "UEFA is fully committed to always implementing relevant EU and international sanctions.

"Our understanding is that the present case is assessed in the context of the license issued in the UK which allows Chelsea FC to continue minimum football activity whilst providing a safeguard that no financial gain will result for Mr Abramovich.

"We will work with the EU and relevant member states to ensure we have full clarity and remain in lockstep with all relevant and applicable measures in line with latest developments."

Chelsea fans will be allowed to buy tickets to games again once the club has been sold.

Several interested parties are in the process of submitting bids, but the sale of Chelsea will only be permitted if the UK government can be convinced that Abramovich will not receive any of the proceeds.

The Champions League quarter-finals are due to take place on April 12/13 and 26/27.

