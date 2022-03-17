ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Thomas Tuchel Reacts To Being Told No Chelsea Fans Will Be At Champions League Quarter-Final

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoVVj_0ehSAP2B00

Tuchel's conversation with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill was a tad awkward.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was not given much time to celebrate Wednesday's Champions League win at Lille.

After a 2-1 victory in France had sealed Chelsea's 4-1 aggregate win in the round of 16, Tuchel was quizzed about the off-field problems surrounding the club ahead of next month's quarter-final.

In a post-game interview, Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill asked Tuchel to comment on the news that Chelsea fans will not be able to attend future games in this season's competition.

Chelsea will discover their opponents in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

Whoever they are paired with, the Stamford Bridge leg is set to be played behind closed doors.

After being told this after Chelsea's win in Lille, Tuchel replied: "Thanks for ruining my evening. I was in such a good mood. Can we speak about it when it is confirmed?"

"It is confirmed," Cotterill hit back, to which Tuchel said: "So let's wait for the confirmation of the confirmation.

"Let's see. Today I am happy that we are in the last eight."

This came after the European Union added Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to its updated list of individuals whose assets have been frozen over their roles in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is alleged to have links to Russian president Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned by the UK government last week.

As a consequence of Abramovich's sanctions, all of his UK assets were frozen, but Chelsea FC were granted a special license to allow them to continue playing games.

One of the license's conditions is that the club cannot sell any tickets.

Season-ticket holders can still attend games, but Champions League matches are not included in their packages.

A UEFA statement on Tuesday read, as reported by football.london : "UEFA is fully committed to always implementing relevant EU and international sanctions.

"Our understanding is that the present case is assessed in the context of the license issued in the UK which allows Chelsea FC to continue minimum football activity whilst providing a safeguard that no financial gain will result for Mr Abramovich.

"We will work with the EU and relevant member states to ensure we have full clarity and remain in lockstep with all relevant and applicable measures in line with latest developments."

Manager Thomas Tuchel pictured during his Chelsea team's 2-1 win at Lille

IMAGO/Panoramic

Chelsea fans will be allowed to buy tickets to games again once the club has been sold.

Several interested parties are in the process of submitting bids, but the sale of Chelsea will only be permitted if the UK government can be convinced that Abramovich will not receive any of the proceeds.

The Champions League quarter-finals are due to take place on April 12/13 and 26/27.

SEE ALSO: Chelsea Fans Throw Bottles At Police Amid "Roman Abramovich" Chants In Lille

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ESPN

Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea advance past Lille in Champions League round of 16

Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory away to Lille on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Lille opened the scoring through a Burak Yilmaz penalty on 38 minutes to cut their aggregate deficit to 2-1, but Pulisic provided a cool finish on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea's two-goal cushion.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#The European Union#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Thomas Tuchel should be Prime Minister!': Joe Cole lavishes praise on Chelsea boss for exemplary leadership during 'turbulent time' at crisis club

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his dignified handling of a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge. The German has fronted up and answered difficult questions while others at Stamford Bridge refuse to put their head above the parapet. Owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lille vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta goals

Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Lille 2-1 away on Wednesday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.The Premier League side, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eased through thanks to goals by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.French champions Lille dominated for long spells and opened the scoring thanks to a Burak Yilmaz penalty in the opening half, but lacked precision up front and paid dearly for lapses in concentration.Chelsea, operating on a special licence from the British government that has limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Follow the Champions League quarter-final draw live with the Premier League’s contingent down to three as European champions Chelsea are joined by Liverpool and Man City, who were beaten in last year’s final by the Blues in Porto. Chelsea drew Real Madrid, Man City got Atletico and Liverpool will play Benfica in the last-eight, with Villarreal v Bayern Munich completing the schedule.Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham, Rangers and Barcelona learn quarter-final fateIn the last-16, Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Inter Milan despite losing the second leg at Anfield thanks to a stunner from Lautaro Martinez, while Pep Guardiola’s Premier...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
244
Followers
248
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy