ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Cracking down on short term rentals in St. Tammany Parish

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMYO5_0ehS9fCf00

EDEN ISLES (WGNO)— In July, the Parish Council voted to crack down on short-term rentals in St. Tammany Parish. In late February, they started giving notices and notifying owners that they could be fined $500 per day if they were not following the rules.

“You know this is the first place that I’ve lived, so it is nostalgic out here to me,” Joshua Maronge said.

Maronge doesn’t want the neighborhood he grew up in—Eden Isles turning into a bunch of short-term rentals.

“It is a nice place to have a family and raise kids and it is quiet and everything. That’s the way I think it needs to continue to be,” he said.

Milk donors needed to help preterm babies

Recently Eden Isles has become home to far too many short-term rentals, so the St. Tammany Parish government is now saying “no” to them in residential areas.

“Trying to keep them in areas that are allowed in the Parish. The way the rules are written is that short-term rentals cannot operate in strictly residential areas. It is a business, and they are making money off of it, act as if it is a hotel or other lodging area. So it needs to be in an area that is similar. You wouldn’t see a hotel in a regular neighborhood or subdivision,” Michael Vinsanau, Public Information Officer for St. Tammany Parish Government said.

Most of the complaints have been coming from concerned neighbors.

“We are trying to make sure there aren’t large weddings or large parties, or nuisances that are in strictly residential areas,” Vinsanau said.

NOPD: 1 man dead after incident in Central City

And keeping business out of this neighborhood is how Joshua wants it to be.

“I wouldn’t imagine it to be that type of area that people are renting out their houses and doing that. I think that’s not how it was in the past and it shouldn’t end up being a party area. It doesn’t seem like the right area to be doing it I don’t think,” Maronge said.

St. Tammany Parish leaders say that about 95 percent of the short-term rental issues they are seeing are within the Eden Isles area. Violators who continue to not pay attention could have to deal with the St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office as the next step.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parish Council
WGNO

Mississippi Senate OKs pay raise for teachers, House to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Mississippi has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

Bill prohibiting discussion of LGBT topics in classrooms introduced in Louisiana legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana House member Dodie Horton introduced a bill into the state legislature Thursday that would bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. House Bill 837 would prohibit teachers and other employees from discussing or incorporating the topics into lessons for grades from kindergarten to eighth […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGNO

It’s a deal: Mississippi teacher pay plan awaits final votes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Negotiators from the Mississippi House and Senate reached a deal Wednesday to boost some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The two Republican-controlled chambers will vote on the plan in coming days, and members are expected to pass it by wide margins. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

WGNO

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy