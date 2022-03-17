NOPD investigates shooting on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting incident around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road.

NOPD said a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on his own.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.