NOPD investigates shooting on I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting incident around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road.
NOPD said a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on his own.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
