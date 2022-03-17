ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD investigates shooting on I-10 Service Road

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting incident around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road.

NOPD said a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on his own.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

