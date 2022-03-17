ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Luke Kennard: Shifts to bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kennard will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Jackson
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

Sixty-four teams were alive for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning, but an exciting first set First Round games has started narrowing the field. Still there's another full day of First Round action on Friday It's all part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the field go from 68-teams on Tuesday to the Sweet 16 by Sunday night. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Posts strong stat line Wednesday

Morris ended Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Toronto with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes. Morris finished one point behind Reggie Jackson for the team lead in scoring and rounded out a strong all-around effort with six boards and a season-high seven assists. He didn't record any defensive stats but also finished the contest with no turnovers. Morris rested Monday and could see more off days down the stretch with the Clippers all but locked into a play-in spot as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Coming off bench Wednesday

Kuminga will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. With Otto Porter moving into the starting lineup Wednesday, Kuminga will shift back to a reserve role. The rookie is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game this season.
NBA

