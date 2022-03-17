Clippers' Luke Kennard: Shifts to bench Wednesday

Morris ended Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Toronto with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes. Morris finished one point behind Reggie Jackson for the team lead in scoring and rounded out a strong all-around effort with six boards and a season-high seven assists. He didn't record any defensive stats but also finished the contest with no turnovers. Morris rested Monday and could see more off days down the stretch with the Clippers all but locked into a play-in spot as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Comments / 0