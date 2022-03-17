Clippers' Luke Kennard: Shifts to bench Wednesday

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO