Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8560 members presented a $250 donation for the Blue Santa program to Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement officers. The Blue Santa program is most visible between Thanksgiving and Christmas, accepting monetary and toy donations to help Hopkins County financially disadvantaged families provide Christmas gifts for their children. However, that does not mean that’s the only time donations may be made to Blue Santa.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO