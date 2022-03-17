ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States with the most electric vehicles

By Brian Budzynski
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the most impactful trends in the U.S. transportation industry over the last several years...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Kansas City Star

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
MotorAuthority

NHTSA no longer requires self-driving cars to have a steering wheel and pedals

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday finalized a rule that will allow cars devoid of a steering wheel and pedals to meet safety standards. The rule updates the occupant protection Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to account for fully automated vehicles, paving the way for companies to sell or offer as a service vehicles without manual controls.
Boston Herald

Coalition rallies to stop states from adopting California’s electric vehicle policy

A coalition of conservative groups from several states has launched an effort to stop the implementation of California’s ban on non-electric vehicle sales by 2035. “No one really knows that these bans are coming,” said Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “Right now, we want to educate the public on what’s scheduled to take place.”
WHYY

Former Biden rival Buttigieg touts electric vehicles in visit to president’s home state

Two years ago he was Mayor Pete, and had just abandoned his longshot hopes of becoming President Pete. Delaware’s Joe Biden ultimately won the Democratic nomination and the presidency. But the appeal of Pete Buttigieg, who won the Iowa primary before fading from contention, was not lost on Biden, who tapped the South Bend, Indiana mayor to become U.S. transportation secretary.
enr.com

EPA Proposes Stronger Heavy-Duty Vehicle Emissions Standards

New proposed standards aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty vehicles as part of the Biden administration’s Clean Trucks Plan could also impact construction equipment. The standards, released March 7 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, would reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty gasoline and diesel engines and would lower NOx emissions up to 60% by 2045. While primarily concerned with on-highway vehicles like trucks and buses, it also includes plans for other categories such as heavy-duty compression-ignition engines, which are used in nonroad machines, including construction equipment. Some of the most significant NOx reductions would be seen in vehicles that are moving at low speeds or idling, EPA says.
click orlando

Ford splits into 2 separate units: electric vehicle, internal combustion

NEW YORK – Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating. Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically...
US News and World Report

Big U.S. Auto Dealers Bet Billions Against the Death of the Dealership

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. auto dealers, flush with cash, are buying each other at a record pace, but they are not closing stores in the process. Defying predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill traditional auto dealerships, acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value last year, according to data from Kerrigan Advisors, a company that tracks transactions among largely private auto dealer groups. That is more than triple the $2.5 billion for 2020.
insideevs.com

Ford & UMich Study: Electric Trucks Are Key To Reducing Emissions

You've probably heard electric vehicle skeptics pointing out that it's weird that automakers are choosing massive vehicles, such as full-size pickup trucks, to lead the way into a future of electrification. However, a University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company study suggests that electric pickup trucks will provide a greater greenhouse gas reduction than other light-duty EVs.
Coinspeaker

Ford Reorganizes Its Auto Business into Two Distinct Entities

Besides the restructuring, Ford also confirmed giving a boost to its spending on EVs from $30 billion to $50 billion by 2026. Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) recently announced the restructuring of its auto business into two different units; one to run electric vehicles (EV) and the other for legacy combustion engine cars. Besides the restructuring, Ford also confirmed giving a boost to its spending on EVs from $30 billion to $50 billion by 2026. While the EV business unit would be called Ford Model e and the gasoline division is named Ford Blue. Model e was the name Tesla wanted for his 3rd generation car. However, at the time of the incident that happened nearly a decade ago, Ford barred Tesla from publishing the trademark.
Nature.com

Agrivoltaic systems have the potential to meet energy demands of electric vehicles in rural Oregon, US

Electrification of the transportation industry is necessary; however, range anxiety has proven to be a major hindrance to individuals adopting electric vehicles (EVs). Agrivoltaic systems (AVS) can facilitate the transition to EVs by powering EV charging stations along major rural roadways, increasing their density and mitigating range anxiety. Here we conduct case study analyses of future EV power needs for Oregon, USA, and identify 174 kha of AVS viable agricultural land outside urban boundaries that is south facing and does not have prohibitive attributes (designated wetland, forested land, or otherwise protected lands). 86% highway access points have sufficient available land to supply EV charging stations with AVS. These AVS installations would occupy less than 3% (5 kha) of the identified available land area. Installing EV charging stations at these 86% highway access points would yield 231 EV charging stations with a median range of 5.9Â km (3.6 mi), a distance comparable to driver expectations, suggesting that this approach would serve to mitigate range anxiety. AVS powered rural charging stations in Oregon could support the equivalent of 673,915 electric vehicles yrâˆ’1, reducing carbon emissions due to vehicle use in OR by 3.1 mil MTCO2 yrâˆ’1, or 21%.
GeekyGadgets

Ford will launch 9 EVs in Europe by 2024

Ford has announced that it is planning to launch a total of 9 EVs in Europe by the end of 2024, the company is also planning to sell 600,000 EVs annually in Europe by 2026. The carmaker has announced that it planning a wide range of new electric vehicles for Europe by the end of 2024.
