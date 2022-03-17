ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapman University business professor sues students who allegedly tried to cheat on his exams

A Chapman University professor is suing his students who allegedly tried to cheat on his exams.

The OC Register says lawyers for Professor David Berkovitz filed the lawsuit last week.

Berkovitz teaches at the George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics. The suit claims the students engaged in copyright infringement by posting a midterm and a final given last year on a website.

Former Chapman professor John Eastman under ethics investigation by California State Bar

Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who served as a legal advisor to former President Donald Trump, is facing an ethics investigation by the State Bar of California.

The suit alleges one of his students, identified as "John Doe" in the lawsuit because he does not yet know who the student is, engaged in copyright infringement by posting two exams on Course Hero, a website where answers to two of his tests were uploaded for students to see.

Lawyers for Berkowitz say the tests contained a warning stating the exams were not to be reproduced and were, in fact, copyright protected. They say they plan to subpoena the website to find out who the students are.

Berkowitz is seeking unspecified damages.

The university says it's not involved in the suit.

A professor found his exam questions posted online. He's suing the students responsible for copyright infringement.

In January, Chapman University business professor David Berkovitz was scrolling through Course Hero, a website where students share documents from college classes, when he came across a call-out for help on test questions that looked strikingly familiar. They were prompts he had written for a midterm and a final exam for his business law class during the previous school year.
