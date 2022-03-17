Chapman University business professor sues students who allegedly tried to cheat on his exams

A Chapman University professor is suing his students who allegedly tried to cheat on his exams.

The OC Register says lawyers for Professor David Berkovitz filed the lawsuit last week.

Berkovitz teaches at the George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics. The suit claims the students engaged in copyright infringement by posting a midterm and a final given last year on a website.

The suit alleges one of his students, identified as "John Doe" in the lawsuit because he does not yet know who the student is, engaged in copyright infringement by posting two exams on Course Hero, a website where answers to two of his tests were uploaded for students to see.

Lawyers for Berkowitz say the tests contained a warning stating the exams were not to be reproduced and were, in fact, copyright protected. They say they plan to subpoena the website to find out who the students are.

Berkowitz is seeking unspecified damages.

The university says it's not involved in the suit.