Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

By Evan Real, Lindsey Kupfer
 1 day ago

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after going after Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on the social media platform, Page Six has confirmed.

A Meta spokesperson told us the rapper’s recent posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment. He is unable to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.

We’re also told that if West, 44, continues to violate the policies, the company will take additional steps.

A rep for West did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

After repeatedly taking aim at ex-wife Kardashian, 41, and her boyfriend, Davidson, 28, over the last several weeks, West most recently lobbed a racial slur at Noah , 38, on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0Bns_0ehS8jlm00 Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after going after Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on the social media platform.MediaPunch / BACKGRID; Getty Ima

“All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya,” West captioned a screenshot from a Google search result describing Noah as a “South African comedian.”

West was mocking Noah by using the offensive “k–n” slur to replace the original lyrics in “Kumbaya.”

West’s offensive posts toward Noah came in response to the comedian discussing his dynamic with Kardashian and Davidson on “The Daily Show.”

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said on his Comedy Central series.

Noah compared West’s situation with Kardashian to his own experience witnessing abuse as a child. He mentioned people thought his mother, Patricia, was “overreacting” before his stepfather shot her in the head. (Patricia survived the attempted murder.)

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?” Noah asked on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5mHb_0ehS8jlm00 West came for Noah after he voiced support for Kim Kardashian in the rapper’s ongoing feud with his ex-wife and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Days prior, West shared an angry video in which he accused Kardashian of intentionally keeping their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — away from him.

Kardashian previously denied West’s claims , writing on Instagram, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

The reality TV superstar — who was declared legally single earlier this month — began dating “Saturday Night Live” star Davidson last fall after she filed to divorce West in February 2021.

She has since called out West for harassing her online and posting threatening messages about Davidson.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian said in a statement in February.

