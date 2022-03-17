ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Returning to AHL Stockton

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ruzicka was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Wednesday. Ruzicka was squeezed off of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Flames' Connor Mackey: Returned to AHL affiliate

Mackey was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday. Mackey didn't crack the lineup during his brief stay with the big club. The 25-year-old defender has yet to make a top-level appearance this year, but he's picked up five goals and 31 points through 47 games with AHL Stockton.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Earns helper in return

Kylington logged an assist and fired three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Kylington was eased back into action, seeing just 15:11 of ice after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. It may take him a few contests to get back up to speed, and the Flames won't need to pressure him too much. The 24-year-old has 26 points, 109 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in a career year through 57 contests, though his scoring contributions have often come in bunches.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Back to AHL

Ylonen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thurday, per CapFriendly. Ylonen was called up Tuesday but didn't suit up during his most recent stint with the big club. He'll head back to Laval, where he's chipped in a productive 27 points in 40 games this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl Stockton#Slovak
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Good to go

Voracek is over his lower-body injury and will play Wednesday in Ottawa, Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio reports. Voracek missed one game with the injury, sitting out Sunday against Vegas. The veteran is no worse for wear, though, and will look to build on his 43 points in 57 games when he rejoins the lineup Wednesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Out indefinitely with two injuries

Collins (finger, foot) will be sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained right ring finger and torn plantar fascia in his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Collins had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it appears he will now miss additional time as he tries to recover from injuries that have been causing him pain since mid-February. It's a tough break for the Hawks as they try to lock down a spot in a play-in game ahead of the NBA playoffs. Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari (biceps) and Onyeka Okongwu will likely continue to shoulder Atlanta's frontcourt duties until Collins is able to return.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler signs with new team

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been watching numerous free agents walk out the door for new teams. With Foye Oluokun signing a big deal to go to Jacksonville and Russell Gage signing with a division rival, the Falcons are losing players left and right. Now they have lost another player who has been with the team for a long time.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Walker: Re-ups on one-year deal

Walker agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker led Cleveland with 113 combined tackles last season, and the All-Pro middle linebacker is now set to run it back with the team for the 2022 campaign. For fantasy purposes, it's positive to see Walker back in familiar circumstances, as he should be set to repeat a similarly productive role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Browns' Jakeem Grant: Heading to Cleveland

Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Undergoes MRI

Reyes underwent an MRI on his sore right shoulder Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Reyes finally had a healthy season last year and wound up with 29 saves and a 3.24 ERA, but it looks as though he may not be so lucky this season. For now, he and the Cardinals are treating his issue as merely lingering soreness from last season, but the results of the MRI could potentially reveal a more serious injury.
MLB
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Double-doubles in 23 minutes

Adams closed with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-102 win over Indiana. Adams made it look easy in the blowout win as he went up against the weak Pacers frontcourt. It's his first double-double since he played 37 minutes against the Rockets on March 6, and it's his first sub-30-minute double-double since he managed 15 points and 11 boards against the Hornets in 16 minutes Feb. 12.
NBA
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Doubtful for Opening Day

Pomeranz is playing catch but remains doubtful for Opening Day as he works his way back from flexor tendon surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Pomeranz underwent the procedure back in August. While it's a positive that he's been able to play catch, he's yet to throw off a mound. The lefty has closer upside once he's eventually healthy, as he owns a 1.62 ERA and a 33.7 percent strikeout rate over the last two innings, but injuries have unfortunately been the story throughout much of the veteran's career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Plans to be ready for opener

Clevinger (elbow) said Tuesday that he expects to be ready for Opening Day, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. "I feel healthier than I have in my entire career," Clevinger said. After being acquired from Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2020, Clevinger made just five starts -- four in the regular...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Returns to Atlanta

Rosario signed a two-year, $18 million contract with Atlanta on Wednesday. Rosario began the 2021 campaign in Cleveland but was dealt to Atlanta prior to the trade deadline. He appeared in 33 games for his new team after returning from an abdominal injury, and he slashed .271/.330/.573 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases to close out the regular season before being named the NLCS MVP during the postseason. The 30-year-old's contract contains a club option for the 2024 season, and he'll reclaim his starting job in left field to begin the 2022 campaign.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy