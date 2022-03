Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C. (OTCPK:AIBSF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2022 4:00 AM ET. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Third Virtual Annual Results Presentation. I'm deeply conscious that we are reporting numbers today, while on the other side of our continent, a terrible war is being waged against the people of Ukraine. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in real time before our very eyes, and this organization will fully embrace all measures undertaken by the European Union in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

