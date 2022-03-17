ORU Head Coach Discusses TU Coach Search On The Blitz 1170

The coaching search at TU continues to be a big topic of discussion. Many wonder who will replace Frank Haith, who resigned this past Saturday. On the Blitz 1170, we visited with Head Coach Paul Mills about his team and if had any interest in taking the job at the University of Tulsa. Mills just wrapped up his fifth season leading ORU.

The Golden Eagles saw their season come to end in the second round of the summit league tournament. Mills is pretty content with ORU and doesn't plan on becoming the new Golden Hurricane Head Coach.

"I have an unbelievable job and I have turned down opportunities to go elsewhere in previous years, because I love what we are doing at ORU. Scott Drew called me last night at 10:45 and we were on the phone and I can assure you that everything that gets printed is not true," said Mills.