Storm spotters keeping communities safe in tornado detection ‘dead zone’

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
A cold front will pass through the area on Friday, bringing significant chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Southeastern parts of the area will be in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, with the primary risks being damaging wind gusts and large hail.
A stormy day is on tap for much of the eastern U.S. Monday as severe weather moves east after battering the central U.S. with deadly tornadoes over the weekend. More than 60 million people live where severe thunderstorms are possible Monday, the Storm Prediction Center said, with damaging winds the primary danger.
Severe thunderstorms are possible in the South through Saturday. Late Friday into Saturday morning may see the most severe storms from north Florida to the Carolinas. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Heavy rain may trigger flooding, even in drought areas recently affected by wildfires. Severe thunderstorms, including a threat...
Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
A cold front is approaching our area today and will bring Impact Weather from early this afternoon into the evening hours, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms being our biggest concerns. However, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail and even an isolated tornado, primarily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. Severe storms, including possible tornadoes, are expected in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall in the Rockies and the...
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
Madison County Emergency Management confirms six people have died after a tornado rolled through southwest Iowa Saturday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The...
Showers and storms have reappeared in the east coast of the United States, and the wet weather is not forcasted to let up until the end of the week. Meanwhile, storm activity in the west has been creating havoc, along with a low-intensity heatwave. Since Friday, lightning strikes have caused...
DES MOINES — The experts now say at least four tornadoes touched down in southern Iowa late Saturday afternoon, claiming seven lives and damaging or destroying more than 50 homes. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service, says much of the area that was hit by the twisters...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — As tornado season approaches, Ardmore residents are learning just how to prepare for future storms. The National Weather Service forecast office in Norman hosted one in a series of storm spotter training seminars Saturday at the Ardmore Convention Center. This is the 10th year the...
Strong winds from a thunderstorm swept through your neighborhood, causing damage to homes, businesses and trees. People claim it was a tornado that caused the damage, but how can you be sure? That’s where the National Weather Service steps in. Whenever a tornado is believed to have occurred, a...
On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
Spring is around the corner, which means severe weather season for many states including Texas and the Big Country. But, how well will you be prepared if a severe thunderstorm spawned off a tornado where you live?. While tornadoes are one of the most fascinating weather phenomenons that mother nature...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On June 29th 2012, at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, the thermometer reached an impressive 97 degrees with dew points approaching 70. In fact, clear, hot, and humid could sum up the weather conditions for the eastern half of the U.S. that day. The exception being a small group of thunderstorms […]
WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather alerts are in effect from Oklahoma all the way to Maine. Snow, heavy rain and even tornadoes are possible with an overnight system. The severe weather threat includes north Texas and central Oklahoma, including the Dallas and Oklahoma City metro areas. Storms will be arriving there late Wednesday.
Comments / 0