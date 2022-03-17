ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm spotters keeping communities safe in tornado detection ‘dead zone’

wogx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 35 News continues to dig into the tornado detection...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Zone#The Tornado#Radar#Extreme Weather#Fox 35 News
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Storms Friday followed by a milder weekend

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Weather Is Expected in the South, With Wildfires in the West

Showers and storms have reappeared in the east coast of the United States, and the wet weather is not forcasted to let up until the end of the week. Meanwhile, storm activity in the west has been creating havoc, along with a low-intensity heatwave. Since Friday, lightning strikes have caused...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

How to be a storm spotter

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — As tornado season approaches, Ardmore residents are learning just how to prepare for future storms. The National Weather Service forecast office in Norman hosted one in a series of storm spotter training seminars Saturday at the Ardmore Convention Center. This is the 10th year the...
ARDMORE, OK
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

How meteorologists determine if a tornado is to blame for storm damage

Strong winds from a thunderstorm swept through your neighborhood, causing damage to homes, businesses and trees. People claim it was a tornado that caused the damage, but how can you be sure? That’s where the National Weather Service steps in. Whenever a tornado is believed to have occurred, a...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
MIX 92-5

Tornado Facts and Safety Tips for Storm Season in Texas

Spring is around the corner, which means severe weather season for many states including Texas and the Big Country. But, how well will you be prepared if a severe thunderstorm spawned off a tornado where you live?. While tornadoes are one of the most fascinating weather phenomenons that mother nature...
TEXAS STATE
WVNS

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Destructive, Deadly, Derecho’s

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On June 29th 2012, at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, the thermometer reached an impressive 97 degrees with dew points approaching 70. In fact, clear, hot, and humid could sum up the weather conditions for the eastern half of the U.S. that day. The exception being a small group of thunderstorms […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy