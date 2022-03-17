ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Offers Early Download for Booster Course Pass

By Justin DeSales
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is looking to incentivize play from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe users by releasing new DLC tracks and featuring many exciting events. These events include exciting tournaments and early download dates. The game’s first wave of DLC remastered tracks will be coming to the game on March 18. These...

games.mxdwn.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more

Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Will Resident Evil 4 Remake Be Revealed at New PlayStation State of Play?

Could Capcom's much-reported remake of Resident Evil 4 be revealed tomorrow at PlayStation's new State of Play event? This is a question that a number of fans have had since PlayStation announced this morning that it would be having a new broadcast on March 9th. And while the idea doesn't sound too far-fetched given that some reports have recently hinted that Resident Evil 4 Remake could soon be unveiled, other insiders have suggested that fans shouldn't get their hopes up too much just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This is the ultimate Gran Turismo 7 setup

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, but if your cockpit (read: couch) is looking a little lacklustre, it might be time to take a look at the advancements in recent racing tech. There's some seriously impressive kit out there, all designed to help you feel every track under your rubber and keep you comfortable while doing so. Just how far can you push the latest developments, though?
CARS
AOL Corp

The 12 best deals on video games at Walmart this week for the PlayStation, PS4 and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's almost spring, and we're already starting to enjoy some warm, sunny days. But April is also on its way so you should expect some rainy afternoons stuck inside. Why not prep for these days in advance by stocking up on great video games that will take you on virtual adventures when it's not very nice outside? We've got hackers, Vikings and even ghostbusters in this week's picks, with prices starting as low as $12.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Super Nintendo World will finally open its doors next year

Super Nintendo World is finally moving from being a Japanese-exclusive Universal Studios theme park, as it’s coming to the United States as well. Today, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it is getting its very own installment of the Nintendo-based park in 2023. The partnership between Nintendo and Universal Studios...
VIDEO GAMES
Bakersfield Californian

Nintendo Download: Boost Across Mario Kart History

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005353/en/. Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass will be available on March 18. (Graphic: Business Wire) Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in March

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Save on the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and get Gran Turismo 7 free with this PS5 deal

If you've been holding on for a PS5 deal that will get you right into the thick of the action in Gran Turismo 7 and save you cash doing so then Dell has got you covered today. Right now, you can get the excellent Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and pedal set and a PS5 copy of Gran Turismo 7 for just $389.98 (was $469.98). While Dell can often show slightly wonky MSRPs, this deal is bonafide excellence and is a good handful of bucks cheaper than the Thrustmaster T248 is on its own at Amazon right now (that's going for $396.99). As a result, this bags you a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for free and shaves a few more dollars off the best price elsewhere right now.
CARS
ComicBook

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Saves Will Transfer to Xbox Series X and PS5 Versions

If you're a Resident Evil fan who's played any of the recent games prior to Resident Evil Village, you likely heard that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were all coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. That'd be good news most of the time, but there was the question of whether or not progress made in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the games would transfer seamlessly to the newer versions. While we can't guarantee it'll be a seamless process since the upgrades aren't out yet, Capcom has at least confirmed that the saves are indeed able to be carried over on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Update 1.1.1: Full Patch Notes Detailed

A new update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now live. We've detailed the full list of patch notes and what this means for the game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus has seen a massive success amongst fans. Having switched up the Pokemon franchise for the better, many have approved of this new direction and freedom that Arceus has given. With the recent announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, it remains to be seen if Arceus will have any lasting influence.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Konami updates Silent Hill trademark to include virtual reality component

The Silent Hill trademark has been updated by Konami, giving rise to speculation that the series is getting a revival. Many survival horror fans still feel the loss of the very promising Silent Hills. Hideo Kojima's stab at the series was sadly canned in 2015, and we've heard little from Silent Hill since, at least in any official capacity. As picked up by Dualshockers, Reddit user LongJonSilver spotted that Konami has updated multiple trademarks, including the trademark for the Silent Hill series.
VIDEO GAMES

