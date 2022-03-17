ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
JC Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police search for suspect who shot 65-year-old Kan. man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Kansas home and searching for a suspect. Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1700 block of N. Spruce in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man arrested after child dies in weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of North Walnut Street in Coffeyville after report of a shooting, according to a media release. Officers located a juvenile gunshot victim of Chanute, Kansas. EMS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Tips lead to arrest of Kansas felon for alleged violent attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged domestic crimes. Just after 10:30p.m. Monday, police following tips located 44-year-old Spencer Anthony Allen in a car and took him into custody without incident, according to Topeka police. Allen is being held without bon on requested charges of...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KC woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run while street racing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two felony counts for a 2020 fatal hit-and-run during a drag race on a Kansas City street. Shabazz Frencher, 24, of Kansas City, recently pleaded guilty to drunken driving while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped charges of driving with a suspended license and involuntary manslaughter.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the May 2021 fatal kidnapping and stabbing or beating of Gilberto Gutierrez, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ahmad R. Herring, 31, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, Attempting Kidnapping 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Abandonment...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes
JC Post

Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

Missouri officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
JOPLIN, MO
JC Post

Police investigate vandalism at church in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at a church in Kansas. Over the weekend, vandals wrote "Hail Satan," on the doors at the St. Anthony/St. Rose Church, 210 North B Street in Wellington, according to a social media report from the Wellington Police Department. Anyone with information...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Sheriff investigating series of vehicle burglaries in White City

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries. The burglaries occurred between Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12 in unlocked vehicles in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. The vehicle owners described their vehicles as "being rummaged through and various items stolen." Anyone...
WHITE CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: Bomb threat in Russell likely 'swatting' call

RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat in Russell. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Russell County Dispatch received a phone call from a male subject claiming to be in the bathroom at the Russell McDonald’s, 1435 S. Fossil, with a bomb and a gun, according to a media release from Russell Police.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Man sentenced for series of KC-area armed robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a series of armed business robberies in Kansas City and Independence, Mo., according to the United State's Attorney. Henry Simmons, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy