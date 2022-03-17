ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City

By Karl Wehmhoener
 1 day ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two men are facing multiple charges after a chase in Callaway County ends in Jefferson City on Mond ay afternoon .

Myron Mahaney and Malik Miller were reportedly in a Nissan Rogue on Highway 54 in Callaway County when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper clocked the Rogue's speed at a 95 in a 70 according to a probable cause statement.

A trooper reports he attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver continued to drive off with speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

The vehicle ended up crashing at the Dix Road exit. Both men were arrested at the scene.

Law enforcement reportedly found two load pistols, 218 grams of meth, a scale and $2,086 in cash on Mahaney according to court records.

Mahaney is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Miller is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Mahaney and Miller are being held at the Cole County Jail without bond according to online court records.

Mahaney was arraigned in Cole County court on Wednesday afternoon. Both men do not have a lawyer listed online.

The post Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Columbia, MO
