St. Paul teachers approve new contract ‘overwhelmingly’

Originally published March 7
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Classes will continue uninterrupted at St. Paul Public Schools Tuesday after the district and the St. Paul Federation of Educators announced a contract agreement Monday evening, avoiding a strike at the last minute.
This decision was closely watched by more than 32,000 St. Paul students and their families. Here’s what we’re told is in the agreement:
* Class size caps
* More mental health support
* Guaranteed recess
* Raises, especially for educational assistants
Leah VanDassor, president of the SPFE, says “it shouldn’t have taken a strike vote” to reach this deal.
“This has been an amazing, difficult, taxing...
