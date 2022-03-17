ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul teachers approve new contract ‘overwhelmingly’

By Nick Longworth
fox9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - As a strike in the Minnesota Public School district continues into its 10th day, a similar standoff between St. Paul Public Schools and its largest teachers union has been settled. One week after St. Paul teachers represented by the St. Paul...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Twin teacher strikes possible in Minneapolis and St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools could go on strike as soon as Tuesday over demands for higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health services, in twin walkouts that could shut more than 60,000 students out of classes. Teachers in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Phys.org

Teachers are leaving the classroom, but the pandemic is not yet to blame

The pandemic disrupted the daily operations of schools across the country, but is not responsible for teachers leaving the classroom—so far, at least—according to a Texas A&M University expert on teacher success and retention. Nationwide, about 6 percent of teachers and 6 percent of principals left at the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

In St. Paul, deal with teachers brings relief for schools, families

Sometime in the past few days, Erica Schatzlein said, the words being used by St. Paul Public Schools negotiators changed. "They started talking about what they could do instead of what they couldn't," said Schatzlein, an English language teacher and lead negotiator for the St. Paul Federation of Educators. "And we're hoping we can continue that collaboration into the future."
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#St Paul Public Schools#Spfe
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Teachers, School District Reach Tentative Deal, Avoiding Strike

Originally published March 7 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Classes will continue uninterrupted at St. Paul Public Schools Tuesday after the district and the St. Paul Federation of Educators announced a contract agreement Monday evening, avoiding a strike at the last minute. This decision was closely watched by more than 32,000 St. Paul students and their families. Here’s what we’re told is in the agreement: * Class size caps * More mental health support * Guaranteed recess * Raises, especially for educational assistants Leah VanDassor, president of the SPFE, says “it shouldn’t have taken a strike vote” to reach this deal. “This has been an amazing, difficult, taxing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS 58

Teachers reach deal to avert strike in St. Paul, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in St. Paul, Minnesota, have reached a deal that will avert a strike in one of the state's largest school districts. The union tweeted news of the tentative agreement Monday evening. Teachers had been set to go on strike as early as Tuesday,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lincoln Journal Star

It's official: LPS board approves three-year contract with new superintendent

The Lincoln Board of Education approved a three-year contract with incoming Superintendent Paul Gausman on Tuesday under which he would make $324,000 annually. The contract also establishes a $383,591 total compensation package, which includes the base salary as well as retirement, Social Security and Medicare contributions by Lincoln Public Schools.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mic

This Kansas teacher is suing her school so that she can continue to misgender students

Last week, a public school teacher in Kansas filed a lawsuit against her district superintendent, board members, and school principal for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and exercising her religion after she was suspended for misgendering a trans student in her math class. Pamela Ricard, who teaches at Fort Riley Middle School in Fort Riley, maintains that her school’s denial of her request to ignore her student’s name and pronouns "deprived her of due process and equal protection of law,” CNN reported. Basically, this transphobic teacher is saying that respecting her students’ gender identities is against her religion.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy