ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States with the most electric vehicles

By Brian Budzynski
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the most impactful trends in the U.S. transportation industry over the last several years...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
insideevs.com

Kia Will Enter Electric Pickup Truck Segment

Kia accelerates its EV efforts. Starting next year, the company will launch at least two new battery-electric models (BEVs) per year with a goal to expand the lineup to 14 BEVs by 2027. Besides the Kia EV6 - launched in 2021, and its upcoming GT version, the plan includes the...
CARS
WREG

Ford to split electric vehicles from combustion division

Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating. Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional […]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Energy
Huron Daily Tribune

$400 refunds to auto insurance customers already being distributed

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call to return surplus funds to Michigan auto policyholders began to be fulfilled this week, with insurers required to send out payments to those eligible no later than May 9. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox confirmed that the Michigan Catastrophic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Star

In-Road Electric Vehicle Charging Is Coming To Michigan

The first shared public electric road system in the United States will be built in the heart of Detroit by ElectReon in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and Michigan Economic Development Corp. Based in Israel with a newly opened satellite in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WHYY

Former Biden rival Buttigieg touts electric vehicles in visit to president’s home state

Two years ago he was Mayor Pete, and had just abandoned his longshot hopes of becoming President Pete. Delaware’s Joe Biden ultimately won the Democratic nomination and the presidency. But the appeal of Pete Buttigieg, who won the Iowa primary before fading from contention, was not lost on Biden, who tapped the South Bend, Indiana mayor to become U.S. transportation secretary.
DELAWARE STATE
MotorAuthority

NHTSA no longer requires self-driving cars to have a steering wheel and pedals

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday finalized a rule that will allow cars devoid of a steering wheel and pedals to meet safety standards. The rule updates the occupant protection Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to account for fully automated vehicles, paving the way for companies to sell or offer as a service vehicles without manual controls.
CARS
enr.com

EPA Proposes Stronger Heavy-Duty Vehicle Emissions Standards

New proposed standards aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty vehicles as part of the Biden administration’s Clean Trucks Plan could also impact construction equipment. The standards, released March 7 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, would reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty gasoline and diesel engines and would lower NOx emissions up to 60% by 2045. While primarily concerned with on-highway vehicles like trucks and buses, it also includes plans for other categories such as heavy-duty compression-ignition engines, which are used in nonroad machines, including construction equipment. Some of the most significant NOx reductions would be seen in vehicles that are moving at low speeds or idling, EPA says.
CARS
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee council may OK $978,000 bid to upgrade Quincy, Cleveland streets

MANISTEE — A long-awaited street improvement project may be coming to Manistee. According to the agenda materials for Tuesday's Manistee City Council meeting, the council could take action to approve a contract with Hallack Construction for Quincy and Cleveland Street improvements and utility upgrades. The project consists of water...
MANISTEE, MI
insideevs.com

Ford & UMich Study: Electric Trucks Are Key To Reducing Emissions

You've probably heard electric vehicle skeptics pointing out that it's weird that automakers are choosing massive vehicles, such as full-size pickup trucks, to lead the way into a future of electrification. However, a University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company study suggests that electric pickup trucks will provide a greater greenhouse gas reduction than other light-duty EVs.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Ford will launch 9 EVs in Europe by 2024

Ford has announced that it is planning to launch a total of 9 EVs in Europe by the end of 2024, the company is also planning to sell 600,000 EVs annually in Europe by 2026. The carmaker has announced that it planning a wide range of new electric vehicles for Europe by the end of 2024.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Agrivoltaic systems have the potential to meet energy demands of electric vehicles in rural Oregon, US

Electrification of the transportation industry is necessary; however, range anxiety has proven to be a major hindrance to individuals adopting electric vehicles (EVs). Agrivoltaic systems (AVS) can facilitate the transition to EVs by powering EV charging stations along major rural roadways, increasing their density and mitigating range anxiety. Here we conduct case study analyses of future EV power needs for Oregon, USA, and identify 174 kha of AVS viable agricultural land outside urban boundaries that is south facing and does not have prohibitive attributes (designated wetland, forested land, or otherwise protected lands). 86% highway access points have sufficient available land to supply EV charging stations with AVS. These AVS installations would occupy less than 3% (5 kha) of the identified available land area. Installing EV charging stations at these 86% highway access points would yield 231 EV charging stations with a median range of 5.9Â km (3.6 mi), a distance comparable to driver expectations, suggesting that this approach would serve to mitigate range anxiety. AVS powered rural charging stations in Oregon could support the equivalent of 673,915 electric vehicles yrâˆ’1, reducing carbon emissions due to vehicle use in OR by 3.1 mil MTCO2 yrâˆ’1, or 21%.
OREGON STATE
UPI News

Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5. The plant, which is located in an industrial complex about 25 miles east of Jakarta, will manufacture EVs to meet the demand in Southeast Asian markets, according to Hyundai.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy