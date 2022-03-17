ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Kutztown University professor reacts to Zelenskyy's address to Congress

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Family and friends of Kutztown University Professor Dr. Paula Holoviak were in Ukraine when Russia invaded. Some have since fled, but she's still heartbroken to see the country being destroyed. We met Holoviak at her home in Sugarloaf Wednesday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...

