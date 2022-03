While on The Jeff Marek Show, Elliotte Friedman reported that the New York Rangers are one of the teams who have called the Chicago Blackhawks about the availability of Patrick Kane. However, he also noted that any move involving the superstar forward would not occur until the summer. The team is planning to have a conversation with him about his future with the organization during the offseason. This is a necessity before any potential move because he has a full no-movement clause (NMC). Yet, if the 33-year-old does inform them that he doesn’t want to be a part of their rebuild, the Rangers could be an ideal destination for both parties.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO