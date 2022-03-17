Book chronicles modern history of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — People generally don’t think of historians as focusing on the last 50 years.

Yet that’s exactly the time period historian Brian Blakeley tackles in the newly published third and final volume in his series of books on the history of Eau Claire.

The last segment of his 10-year quest to write a comprehensive local history of the city he grew up in begins in the early 1950s and runs right up to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022. Key topics include the city’s evolving industrial base and the fall and rise of downtown Eau Claire.

Blakely was undeterred by his understanding that chronicling and analyzing a period in which many of his readers have firsthand experience would present a challenge.

“In this volume I expect a lot more kickback because the collective knowledge of people living now about this recent time period is greater than the knowledge of any individual,” Blakeley said in a recent interview. “If anything, I bring a kind of outside perspective to the city.”

Despite historical family ties to the Chippewa Valley, Blakeley left the area shortly after graduating from what was then called Eau Claire State College and didn’t move back for 35 years. He earned a doctorate at Duke University in North Carolina and then spent most of his career teaching British history at Texas Tech University.

After retiring with his wife, Mary, to a family timber farm near Wheeler in Dunn County, Blakeley decided he needed a project to enrich his golden years, ultimately settling on writing a modern history of Eau Claire and attempting to put the events in state and national context.

Not only did he accomplish that mission, but he made his self-imposed deadline of finishing the 1,231-page project before the official kickoff of Eau Claire’s sesquicentennial celebration this Saturday at Chippewa Valley Museum.

Museum director Carrie Ronnander said Blakeley’s series, published by Chippewa Valley Museum Press, is a gift to Eau Claire that will keep on giving.

“These books provide a good, complete history of how this place has changed over the last 175 years,” Ronnander said. “They will be a great resource for people for generations to come.”

In the 529-page “A History of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Volume III: A Time of Commerce, Service, and Creativity,” Blakeley traces the decline and ultimate departure of signature manufacturing operations such as Uniroyal and National Presto Industries and the growth of a more diverse set of industries that took their place.

“I used to think Eau Claire had become kind of decrepit in the 1980s, but now I’ve reassessed my view of that,” said Blakeley, who relied heavily on newspaper archives and library records for his research. “Eau Claire doesn’t cease to be industrial; it’s just that increasingly industry is defined more broadly.”

In what he calls his fresh take on the Big Bang, Blakeley describes the exodus from downtown Eau Claire in the 1970s and 1980s that saw much commercial and residential development leave the city center in favor of the growing outskirts.

Exhibits A and B of what the author labels the “surge to the south” were London Square Mall, which opened in 1971, and Oakwood Mall, which arrived 15 years later.

Indeed, Blakely writes that the opening of London Square Mall was “one of the most significant events in the history of Eau Claire” because “few occasions attracted more public interest and excitement.”

At the time, the now-defunct mall confirmed for many Eau Claire residents the development of a new city in the 25 years after World War II, although it also gave rise to criticism of the area’s increased reliance on low-paying retail jobs and intensified the struggle between surburban Eau Claire and the downtown Barstow Street district, he writes.

Coincidentally, it was just south of the former London Square Mall site that Blakeley’s grandfather once owned a farm that was subdivided in the mid-20th century, giving him the opportunity to name the streets developed in the area. Brian Street, named after the author, still today merges into Blakeley Avenue.

Blakeley credits the recent resurgence of downtown in part to a trio of “industries” that continued to grow and attract workers to the central part of the city: UW-Eau Claire, Luther Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System) and local government (including City Hall, the Eau Claire County Courthouse and the Eau Claire school district’s main office).

“In terms of economics, the downtown struggles to survive, but I don’t think that it was ever in the dire situation that a lot of people thought it was,” he said.

Blakeley described the recent boom in downtown retail and residential development as a sort of implosion following the Big Bang that few would have predicted two decades ago.

The author also takes note of the rise of the so-called “creative economy” in Eau Claire and its key role in the city’s evolution as a place less reliant on traditional manufacturing industries and more dependent on music, art, recreation, events and amenities that attract tourists and improve the quality of life for residents. The gleaming centerpiece of the movement toward the creative economy is the $60 million Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Ronnander said the books offer a great way for new residents to understand the history of Eau Claire, thanks to Blakeley’s analysis of how it evolved into the community it is today.

“The fact that he decided to spend 10 years of his life telling Eau Claire’s story and putting his historian’s stamp on it is remarkable,” Ronnander said. “He proved more than capable of accomplishing this Herculean task.”

After completing his review of the city’s history, Blakeley’s assessment is that some of Eau Claire’s good fortune can be attributed to its location.

After being on the frontier during the Civil War, Eau Claire thrived during the lumbering boom because of its position at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers and near massive stands of white pine in Wisconsin’s north woods. When the logging industry collapsed, it left a large population behind that contributed to the city’s future, said Blakeley, whose great-grandfather Elmer Melville was one of hundreds of young unmarried men who flocked to Eau Claire in the 1880s to work during the logging era.

“Without the lumber industry, probably the railroad would not have gone through and without the railroad you might not have had things like federal highways,” Blakeley said. “It was just in a very strategic area — far enough from the Twin Cities not to be impacted except in a positive way and large enough to become a dominant regional community.”