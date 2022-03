SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on inflation on Thursday showing the price of most goods have went up in the past year. Gas prices have gone up 38 percent in the past 12 months, according to the data. Over the same time period, the cost of food people buy at grocery stores and take home has gone up 8.6 percent. As for housing costs, those have gone up 4.7 percent in the last year.

