St. Patrick’s Day 2022 freebies: How to get free food, deals and delivery

The annual Free Cone Day has been a first-day-of-spring tradition at Dairy Queen since at least as far back as 2006, per Delish. Unfortunately, though, for fans of Dairy Queen's soft serve, the pandemic threw a metaphorical wrench into that tradition in both 2020 and 2021, according to Today. As the chain explained on its Facebook page in February 2021, given the "long lines" the annual event tends to attract and the then-current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said, "We've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event" as a matter of safety. Many commenters expressed dismay, but Dairy Queen did offer as consolation: "We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO