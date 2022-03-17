ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

 1 day ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday,...

Great Bend Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Tips lead to arrest of Kansas felon for alleged violent attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged domestic crimes. Just after 10:30p.m. Monday, police following tips located 44-year-old Spencer Anthony Allen in a car and took him into custody without incident, according to Topeka police. Allen is being held without bon on requested charges of...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (3/16)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (3/16) At 8:09 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 30 Road & NE 50 Avenue. At 4:05 p.m. a theft was reported at 350 NE 30 Road. At 8:38 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the May 2021 fatal kidnapping and stabbing or beating of Gilberto Gutierrez, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ahmad R. Herring, 31, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, Attempting Kidnapping 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Abandonment...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/16/22)

BOOKED: Kennedy Beakey on BTDC warrant for Forgery X 2, Theft by Deception X 2 and Theft, bond is set at $10,000.00 cash or surety. BOOKED: Cody Reed on Barton County District Court warrant on Aggravated Battery, bond set at $20,000.00 cash/surety. BOOKED: Aron Reyes on Barton County District Court...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff investigating series of Kansas vehicle burglaries

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries. The burglaries occurred between Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12 in unlocked vehicles in White City, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The vehicle owners described their vehicles as "being rummaged through and...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Large amount of guns, explosives and drugs seized in Larned

A two-month narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted by ATF and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad in seizing multiple firearms, explosives, marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine. One arrest was made on numerous charges including distribution...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

