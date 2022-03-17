ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday,...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police search for suspect who shot 65-year-old Kan. man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Kansas home and searching for a suspect. Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1700 block of N. Spruce in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

KC woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run while street racing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two felony counts for a 2020 fatal hit-and-run during a drag race on a Kansas City street. Shabazz Frencher, 24, of Kansas City, recently pleaded guilty to drunken driving while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped charges of driving with a suspended license and involuntary manslaughter.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Tips lead to arrest of Kansas felon for alleged violent attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged domestic crimes. Just after 10:30p.m. Monday, police following tips located 44-year-old Spencer Anthony Allen in a car and took him into custody without incident, according to Topeka police. Allen is being held without bon on requested charges of...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the May 2021 fatal kidnapping and stabbing or beating of Gilberto Gutierrez, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ahmad R. Herring, 31, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, Attempting Kidnapping 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Abandonment...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Explosives, guns and drugs seized at Kansas home

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following a two-month narcotics investigation in Pawnee County, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies and Larned police were assisted by ATF and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad in seizing multiple firearms, explosives, marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

Missouri officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
JOPLIN, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff investigating series of Kansas vehicle burglaries

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries. The burglaries occurred between Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12 in unlocked vehicles in White City, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The vehicle owners described their vehicles as "being rummaged through and...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Kan. deputy finds fentanyl and LSD during traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a red Dodge Dakota in the 300 block of NW 40th Road, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The driver of the vehicle was identified...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD: Body found on trail behind elementary school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the area of the walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd, Hutchinson, KS for the report of an injured person. When officers arrived it was discovered that the person was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KCPD: Fentanyl brick from California “could have killed thousands"

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after the Kansas City Drug Enforcement Unit intercepted fentanyl brick which could have killed thousands, according to a social media report from KCPD. Squad members estimate this brick would have been broken down into approximately 10,000 tablets resembling oxycodone. This fentanyl arrived...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy