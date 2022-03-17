ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves women’s tennis ranked 16th nationally

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-1, 3-1 SAC) has been ranked 16th in the country, as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on March 10. In addition to the team ranking, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) has been ranked as the 37th best singles player, and the doubles teams of Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) / Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) / Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) received rankings of 12th and 32nd, respectively.

“We are extremely happy with this accomplishment,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “Our program is moving in the right direction.”

The women’s tennis program is off to its best start in program history, highlighted by being crowned the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational champions in early February. They also boast four victories over opponents that are currently ranked in the top-50 nationally; Lenoir-Rhyne (31), Tusculum (45), and Lander (50) twice.

Castaneda has proven herself time and again this season. She made her presence known when she won the Bearcat Challenge in October, and she is currently 8-1 in singles matches, including a victory over 26th ranked Jill Morse from Queens. She has also won two of the first four 2022 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Awards.

Spice and Chamoun proved themselves on the national stage early on by finishing as the runners-up at the Division II ITA Southeast Regional doubles tournament, and earning the first ever trip to the ITA Cup Division II Doubles National Tournament where they placed 12th overall. The pairing boasts an 8-2 record at the No. 1 doubles position for their team.

Gonzalez and Griffiths are 10-2 on the season at the No. 2 doubles position and 2-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Wolves. The pair of seniors have been depended upon for their leadership all season long, and they have proven to be one of the best doubles units in the country.

“The girls are locked in and hungry for more,” said Fernandez.”We believe that we have what it takes to get to the top, so we will keep chasing!”

