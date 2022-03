If a fire starts in your home, there are a few things you should do to minimize the damage and keep yourself safe. First, make sure everyone in the home is aware of the fire and knows what to do. Then, if you can, try to put the fire out yourself using a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water. If that’s not possible, evacuate the house and call the fire department. Do not go back into the house until the firefighters have declared safe.

14 DAYS AGO