Kiwanis Truck on Ice contest winners named

The Golden “K” Kiwanis club announced the winner of the 2022 Truck on Ice fundraiser.

Judi Krueger of Janesville had the closest guess. She received $3,000 for her first-place guess of 4:08 p.m. March 3. The truck sank into the ice at 4:14 p.m. that day.

The next four best guesses go to Janesville residents Douglas Treat, Paul Osmond, John Sarnow and Ralph Kessler. Each received $250 for their guess.

Ten more Truck on Ice participants received $100 for their guess.