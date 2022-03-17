Area school adds to its performing arts center thanks to community support

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Crestview High School has an exciting new $24,000 addition to its performing arts center, and it’s all possible due to the community’s support.

The high school’s performing arts center now has a projector that will completely change the way the school’s performance of Anastasia is seen this weekend.

Rather than the solid-colored lighting they had previously, it has the capability to show animations and different scene changes.

The school received grants from the Columbiana Community Foundation and a number of area businesses and individuals.

“It’s amazing how much the community has given us to have this great opportunity to have this projector. It’s state of the art, and it’s amazing,” said student actor Cade Hancox.

The projector will be used by the entire school community and community at large.

Their performance of Anastasia will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

