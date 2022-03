Officials are investigating an overnight incident that left three school buses burned in south Alabama. According to authorities, the blaze took place around 2:37 a.m. at McDavid-Jones Elementary School in Citronelle. First responders arrived to the school around 2:55 a.m., the exact same time a group of individuals attempted to break into an ATM at the Discount Mart on U.S. 45 and State Street.

CITRONELLE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO