The faculty of the University of Hawaii engineering school issued a public rebuke of their dean last month with a vote of no confidence in his leadership. At a meeting of the College of Engineering Faculty Senate on Jan. 14, faculty members passed a no confidence resolution, citing “serious concerns” about the administration of finances and personnel in the college over the past two years under Dean Brennon Morioka. The vote was 39 to six with nine people abstaining or not voting.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO