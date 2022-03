“I had been immersed in the romanticism of Bridgerton for a while...and then that inevitably spills into how the apartment’s going to look.” —Shonda Rhimes. The people who share their residences with AD often describe them as a sanctuary, refuge, or escape. This issue features visionary creatives—architects, writers, interior designers, artists—in their private environments, which certainly offer refuge but additionally function as intensely personal incubators and laboratories for ideas.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO