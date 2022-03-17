ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-H members shine at Post Rock District 4-H Days

By Bill Blauvelt
superiorne.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article4-H members tested their talents and communications skills in front of audiences at Post Rock District 4-H Day events in Beloit and Smith Center. One hundred, forty youth practiced public speaking, presentation, demonstration, music and dance skills. Risa Overmiller, 4-H program coordinator, said, "4-H Day is as important as the fair....

