The UNC Tar Heels will keep on dancing right into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UNC beat Marquette 95-63 Thursday during the first round of the tournament action. This is UNC's 52nd time entering the NCAA Tournament, the second-most tournament berths all-time. The team is a No. 8 seed for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament (1990, 2000, 2013, 2021, 2022).

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO