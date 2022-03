It is starting to look more and more likely that Von Miller’s NFL free-agent journey could end with a return to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the news of Chandler Jones’ decision to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, Von Miller has become the most proven pass-rusher left on the open market. The two-time Super Bowl winner will turn 33 at the end of the month, has 10 years of wear and tear on his body and has been through a whole bunch of playoff games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO