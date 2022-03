The actor, who played one of the soap’s all-time biggest creeps, found himself on the receiving end of a little love. General Hospital vet Coby Ryan McLaughlin, who played David Henry Archer, aka Shiloh, from 2018-19, shared a fan letter on social media that touched him in more ways than one. Its writer was one of McLaughlin’s self-proclaimed biggest fans. He even sweetly included two of his favorite photos of the actor to sign and send back to him — and asked for a personal one of his own if possible.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO