ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rare Florida snake dies while eating large centipede

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRRO7_0ehRvS4m00

A rare Rim Rock Crowned snake was found dead in the middle of its dinner.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute shared the story of the rare snake in a post on Facebook.

The snake was found at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Experts said other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first time this breed has been observed doing so. The state lists the species as threatened.

RELATED STORIES:

The last Rim Rock-Crowned Snake (Tantilla oolitica) specimen on record was seen in 2015 near the nest of a federally endangered Key Largo woodrat. In 2009, two snakes were found inside a road-killed coral snake on Key Largo. The Rock-Crowned Snake (Tantilla oolitica) lives in Pine Rockland and hammock habitats in eastern Miami-Dade County and the Keys. The snake is seldom seen because it lives under debris, rocks, or cavities in the underlying limestone.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Snake#Coral Reef#Centipede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy