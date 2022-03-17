Police: Man shot, killed by police near Tacoma mall

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, authorities said.

Tacoma police said police made contact with an armed person at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that police shot the person, KING-TV reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the news outlet a weapon was found at the scene but that police wouldn’t say what type of weapon.

Dozens of police personnel were on the scene, which was outside a six-story residential building, according to the News Tribune.

The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. No further information was immediately released.