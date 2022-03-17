ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Police: Man shot, killed by police near Tacoma mall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, authorities said.

Tacoma police said police made contact with an armed person at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that police shot the person, KING-TV reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the news outlet a weapon was found at the scene but that police wouldn’t say what type of weapon.

Dozens of police personnel were on the scene, which was outside a six-story residential building, according to the News Tribune.

The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. No further information was immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials: Woman with knife lunged at deputies, fatally shot

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot early Friday when authorities said she lunged at Virginia sheriff’s deputies with a knife. Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at an apartment on Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. When deputies arrived, officials said they found a woman stabbed inside the apartment.
POTOMAC FALLS, VA
The Associated Press

Police: Death of Grand Forks man was accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found behind a Grand Forks nightclub last month has been ruled accidental. Police say their investigation into the death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez is complete and that the Grand Forks man died of hypothermia. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
The Associated Press

Phoenix Fire Dept.: Man dead in blaze at apartment complex

Phoenix (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix say one man is dead following a fire at an apartment complex early Friday. A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said firefighters found the man inside an apartment that was on fire on the first floor of the two-floor complex. The spokesman, Capt. Todd...
The Associated Press

Uber driver killed by train after passenger leaves, survives

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — An Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was dead after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta, police said. Officers found the driver’s Nissan Pathfinder partly down an embankment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
DULUTH, GA
The Associated Press

Police: Officers shoot, injure armed man outside Kansas bank

LEON, Kan. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have shot and injured a man they say was armed with a gun and heading into a Kansas bank. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Leon as Butler County sheriff’s deputies sought to serve an arrest warrant on James Watts, 53, of Leon, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
LEON, KS
The Associated Press

Weighty case: Alabama man charged in theft of 70-ton crane

CHILTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who called a wrecker service asking to have a 70-ton crane pulled out of the woods is now charged with stealing the heavy machinery, sheriff’s officials said. The owner of a towing service contacted the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacoma Mall#Police#Shooting#Ap#King Tv#The News Tribune
The Associated Press

Ex-WVa police officer sentenced for excessive force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer...
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses charges for 2 in Indiana cop’s 1980 killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has dismissed murder charges against two men in the fatal 1980 shooting of an off-duty Hammond police officer after prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence “to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”. Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez on Thursday...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

808K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy