32-year-old Houma woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 stabbing

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that a Houma woman was convicted of manslaughter by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wednesday after a three-day trial.

According to a media release from DA Kristine Russell, 32-year-old Shanell Thompson was found guilty of stabbing Justin Nixon in the chest area during an argument over the victim texting another woman, who turned out to be a lifelong friend.

Nixon was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injury and died.

Thompson was initially charged with second-degree murder, but after the 12-person jury deliberated they returned a unanimous guilty verdict for manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years.

“Justin’s family has waited four long years for justice, and I’m glad they were finally able to see that happen today,” said Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix.

“I want to thank Detective Sergeant Nick Pepper, Detective Liz Leon, Detective Sergeant Robert Mason and Detective Christian Eagan for excellent work in handling this case.”

