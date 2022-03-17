ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea Ripley reveals her WWE idol when she was a child

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 1 day ago
WWE star Rhea Ripley is becoming more and more popular and has a large fan base. In an interview for Under the Ring, she talked about potential opponents, as well as how much the comments of some colleagues mean to her. Lita and Bella Twins expressed a desire to fight her...

