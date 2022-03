Click here to read the full article. The machine you see here is a 1,073 hp, four-wheel-drive, electric Porsche race car. It’s not a 911, the ’60s-born teardrop that everyone knows, but it might be more important. The 2021 Porsche Mission R isn’t even a real production car: Only one has been built to date, costing around $10 million, and it’s not for sale even if you have the money and the personal phone numbers of Porsche’s entire executive board. The Mission R is a concept, unveiled at last year’s Munich auto show, built to gauge public interest in electric...

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO